WWE champion dedicates match to Dominik Mysterio despite losing at a recent show

A major WWE champion was in action at a live event in Vienna. Despite suffering a loss, the star dedicated her match to Dominik Mysterio.

Last night on a Road To WrestleMania house show at Wiener Stadthalle, Liv Morgan faced Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight. WWE shared a clip of their contest on X (formerly Twitter).

The Miracle Kid struck Mami with a Steel Chair outside the ring and delivered a promo mid-match. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions proclaimed her victory on the mic even before defeating Rhea Ripley. She also dedicated the bout to "Dirty" Dom, who wrestled Seth Rollins at the event.

"Welcome to the Liv Morgan World Tour. I just want to take this time and dedicate my victory tonight to the most gorgeous man in the WWE, Dominik Mysterio," Morgan said.

In the end, The Nightmare put Raquel Rodriguez through the table. She then delivered a Riptide to stack Morgan on top of her Judgment Day stablemate for the win.

Former WWE Universal Champion cleared the air on his rocky situation with Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio were at odds in recent weeks. Latino Cheat wanted to recruit a new member to The Judgment Day amid JD McDonagh's absence. However, The Prince rejected the suggestion.

On the March 24, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day attacked Penta and Bron Breakker during their Intercontinental Championship match. This assault allowed "Dirty" Dom and the former Universal Champion to be on the same page after a long time.

Taking to X/Twitter, Balor shared a heartwarming message for Dominik Mysterio.

"Anyone who has brothers knows things aren’t always smooth. Ups/downs and disagreements are normal. But real brothers can move past that. I got you @DomMysterio35 ❤️," he wrote.

Rumors suggest that the 27-year-old star could be part of a multi-man contest for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Whether or not Dominik will compete at The Showcase of the Immortals remains to be seen.

