Rhea Ripley steals female star's accessory after taking her out at WWE live event

While Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating female wrestlers on the WWE roster, she often displays her goofier side at house shows. The same was the case at the recently concluded live event in Vienna, where Mami stole a female star's bandana after laying her out.

Rhea Ripley has been chasing the Women's World Championship since losing the title to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of WWE RAW. On the upcoming episode of the red brand, she will face the Genius of the Sky in a rematch, with Bianca Belair serving as the guest referee.

Mami was also in another rematch at the Road to WrestleMania live event in Vienna, Austria, where she faced Liv Morgan in a Street Fight. During the match, Ripley put her fierce rival through a table, which was followed by Raquel Rodriguez coming out to make the save for her tag team partner. However, The Eradicator managed to take out Rodriguez as well and stacked her on top of Liv to pin both women.

Rhea also stole Raquel's bandana after the match and walked out of the ring wearing it.

A former WWE Champion believes Rhea Ripley is in the wrong to insert herself in the Women's World title picture

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship fair and square to IYO SKY. However, Mami has continued to chase the gold, inserting herself into the title picture on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Big E has not been impressed by Mami's antics, noting that she is in the wrong in this situation:

"There's so many things happening, so many factors in the air. I have no idea what's gonna happen on Monday, and Rhea, she's in the wrong. Don't tell her I said that, but she's in the wrong. She's in the wrong. But I think she's going to find a way to end up at WrestleMania in [Las] Vegas," E said.

Rhea Ripley will have a chance to win back her title and get back on the WrestleMania 41 card next week on WWE RAW, where she will face IYO SKY. However, with Bianca Belair set to officiate the match, many believe that some shenanigans will lead to a Triple Threat match.

