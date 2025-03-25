Finn Balor FINALLY clears the air on his rocky situation with Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have experienced a rocky relationship over the past several weeks. However, it appears that things are back on track between the two, as the former Universal Champion has provided a major update on the situation.

Ever since JD McDonagh has been absent from television due to serious injuries, Dirty Dom has been trying to recruit a new member to The Judgment Day. He even proposed to have Penta in the faction, but the idea was rejected by The Prince.

Last week on RAW, the Latino Cheat's interference inadvertently cost Finn Balor the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker. This even led to the 44-year-old WWE star referring to Dominik Mysterio as a "snake."

That being said, in a post on X/Twitter, Finn Balor acknowledged past disagreements with the former NXT North American Champion, comparing their relationship to that of typical brothers. He affirmed his support for Dominik Mysterio, indicating a resolution to their issues.

"Anyone who has brothers knows things aren’t always smooth. Ups/downs and disagreements are normal. But real brothers can move past that. I got you @DomMysterio35 ❤️," he wrote.

This reconciliation between Balor and Mysterio comes after the latest episode of RAW, where they kept their differences aside to establish dominance. The Judgment Day attacked both Penta and Bron Breakker during their IC Title match.

Former World Champion wants to have a feud with Finn Balor upon return to WWE TV

Sheamus hasn't appeared on television since he competed in the 30-man contest at the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, he returned to in-ring action at live events in Belfast and Nottingham, challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior was unsuccessful in both non-televised matches.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sheamus stated he would like to have a feud with Finn Balor very shortly.

"..a Sheamus V Balor feud would feed generations, even tho I love the lad. Thank you #WWEBelfast 💚," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if a feud between the two former WWE World Champions is in the making heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month.

