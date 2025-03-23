Sheamus wants to face former Universal Champion upon WWE return

WWE Superstar Sheamus has been away from television since the 2025 Royal Rumble. His last singles match saw him lose his Intercontinental Championship bout against Bron Breakker. Now, The Celtic Warrior has said that he would like to face Finn Balor upon his return.

The inaugural Universal Champion is a member of The Judgment Day. Just like Sheamus, The Prince also recently failed to defeat The Unpredictable Badass for the IC Championship.

Interestingly, The Celtic Warrior recently posted a new image with Balor on his Instagram page after WWE’s house show in Belfast during the ongoing European Tour. Captioning the post, the former King of the Ring wrote that he would like to get into a feud with Balor.

“..a Sheamus V Balor feud would feed generations, even tho I love the lad. Thank you #WWEBelfast 💚,” he wrote.

Both Irish wrestlers are after the Intercontinental Championship right now. Since Bron Breakker doesn’t have a WrestleMania 41 opponent so far, Sheamus and Balor could compete for the number one contender’s spot.

Additionally, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could also field them alongside AJ Styles and Penta in a multi-man match in Las Vegas. It would be interesting to see if The Celtic Warrior gets his wish to face the Judgment Day member granted in the future.

Sheamus may not be able to make it to WrestleMania 41

Sheamus has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for almost all his career. Despite this, the IC Title is the only championship he hasn’t won. Ahead of WWE’s house show in Belfast, The Celtic Warrior posted a tweet where he seemed confident about dethroning Bron Breakker as the IC Champ.

“Belfast.. my road to WrestleMania starts TONIGHT. Bron Breakker will not leave MY COUNTRY with the IC Title. Are you ready for a BANGER??” he wrote.

Despite his belief in himself and a home crowd cheering for him, the Irishman failed to defeat The Dog of WWE once again. As of now, the former King of the Ring doesn’t have any other active feuds, now that Pete Dunne is seemingly in a feud with Penta.

Thus, unless he gets another shot at the IC Title, his chances to make it to WrestleMania 41 seem slim. It would be interesting to see if the four-time WWE Champion would be featured on the match card of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

