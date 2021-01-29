"An absolute joke" - Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard accused of making AJ Styles look bad (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are making AJ Styles look like an “idiot” and a cartoon character.

AJ Styles is currently one of the most featured Superstars on WWE RAW. With the towering Omos by his side, The Phenomenal One has defeated Elias, Drew Gulak, Ricochet, and R-Truth in recent weeks.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Lee Walker, Russo made it clear that he does not enjoy watching AJ Styles’ WWE character. He thinks McMahon and Prichard – two men who Russo worked with in the late 1990s – are making the two-time WWE Champion look bad.

“Bro, I just see a cartoon character on that show. I see them because I know how Vince and Bruce work. I see them mocking him, I see them looking at him as that southern guy that’s an absolute idiot, when the reality of it is AJ is far from an idiot.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on some of his WCW and IMPACT Wrestling ideas.

Vince Russo "hates" how WWE books AJ Styles

AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match

Advertisement

Vince Russo mentioned that WWE could use AJ Styles’ upbringing as part of his WWE character’s storyline. AJ Styles grew up in a trailer park and often got into trouble.

“There is so much there but no, bro, they’ve got to make him come out and make him look like an absolute joke. That’s my opinion, bro. AJ may love the way he’s being booked. I don’t know, I have not spoken to AJ in many, many years. I hate the way he’s being booked.”

AJ Styles is set to participate in Sunday’s 30-man WWE Royal Rumble match.

Please credit SK Wrestling and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.