"An arrogant prick that has no friends" - WWE Legend has allegedly pissed off multiple stars including Goldberg, says veteran

Over the past few days, one of the most discussed topics in wrestling has been the real-life heat between WWE veterans Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. The latest episode of To Be The Man, titled Ric's sh** list, was expectedly all about Eric Bischoff, as Ric Flair revealed details of the former WCW boss' contentious relationship with several legends.

Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff, who worked together in WCW, have recently engaged in a highly-publicized feud on social media, with both veterans not shying away from firing insults at each other.

Ric Flair felt that Eric Bischoff had alienated some of his former colleagues due to his attitude and claimed that both Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were also unhappy with Bischoff.

Ric Flair didn't mince his words while sharing his opinions about the former WWE GM as he once again called him an "arrogant prick," as you can view below:

"All I've said was he's an arrogant prick. But now I can say that he is an arrogant prick that has no friends. Now he has pissed off Arn and Tully. I mean, he's; basically, (Diamond Dallas) Page doesn't talk to him anymore, obviously. Did you see them talk at the Last Match? I don't know. It's strange." [12:40 - 13:10]

While Erich Bischoff is credited with spearheading the rise of WCW during the Monday Night Wars with WWE, the former booker didn't always have the best relationship with his top talents.

Ric Flair revealed that Bischoff was not on good terms with WWE legends Bret Hart and Goldberg, two of WCW's most accomplished superstars.

The 16-time world champion also revealed a past incident that negatively impacted his perception of Eric Bischoff. Flair continued:

"When I was in England with him, I invited him over, and he started telling me and DiBiase and Bret Hart, and everybody said. I don't think I should because Bret doesn't like me. I can assure you in my lifetime; I will never experience that humiliation of having to ask if I'm allowed to come over. So it's Bret Hart; he has pissed off now, he's pissed off Goldberg. He's pissed off me." [13:11 - 14:00]

Eric Bischoff claims that "he made" WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's career

It's often difficult to ascertain whether a feud is real or worked in the kayfabe wrestling world, but in Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair's case, there is undoubtedly some legitimate bad blood.

Ric Flair's problems with Eric Bischoff apparently stem from something the former SmackDown commissioner said in a documentary. The two WWE Hall of Famers have engaged in a bitter war of words online that has captivated the attention of the wrestling universe.

Ric Flair recently shared an old WCW clip intended to provide context on his rivalry with Eric Bischoff, who responded by saying he was responsible for the Nature Boy's incredibly successful career.

