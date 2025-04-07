"An entire WWE career's worth of frustration", "Start of a revolution" - WWE shares CM Punk's initial backstage reaction to the legendary Pipe Bomb

One of the most memorable moments in WWE history is CM Punk's infamous Pipe Bomb. Many have wondered what was going through his head when he delivered the promo nearly 14 years ago. Well, the Stamford-based promotion has just shared Punk's initial reaction.
WWE's YouTube page recently shared a video titled "Inside story of CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb: WWE Greatest Moments." The video features several superstars reacting to the promo, including LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and The Undertaker.
CM Punk is also included in the video, but the footage of him is seemingly from the time the Pipe Bomb was cut. The Second City Saint explained that the promo was pretty much "an entire WWE career's worth of frustration" being poured out on the mic.
"That promo is an entire WWE career's worth of frustration being just let out," revealed Punk. [00:39 - 0:44]
Towards the end of the video, Punk added that he believed anybody who worked with WWE had felt the said frustration, and that his Pipe Bomb was almost like the start of a revolution.
"I think anybody who's ever worked here on any level has felt the frustration, and it was almost a start of a revolution," claimed Punk. [01:53 - 02:14]
It may not have started a revolution, but it's safe to say that the Pipe Bomb remains a promo that will forever be remembered as nothing short of iconic.
CM Punk recently shocked the world with a huge WrestleMania announcement
The Pipe Bomb is now firmly in the past for CM Punk. The Best in the World is back to being a WWE Superstar, and is making waves. After all, he recently learned that he would headline Night One of WrestleMania 41.
It was a huge moment for Punk, but he followed it up with an even bigger announcement. A week after learning he was going to be a WrestleMania main eventer, Punk revealed the favor that Paul Heyman owed him.
To the surprise of many in the WWE Universe and Roman Reigns, the favor is that Heyman will be in Punk's corner at The Show of Shows.
It will be interesting to see how this development affects the feud between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns going forward.
