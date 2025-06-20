"An even bigger story" - Liv Morgan set for massive push upon WWE return, veteran predicts

A longtime WWE veteran predicted a massive push for Liv Morgan upon her return from injury. Morgan suffered a right shoulder injury last Monday on RAW during the opening moments of her match against Kairi Sane.
Natalya reacted to Morgan's injury on a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. She felt bad for the former Women's World Champion because it was a freak accident. However, she also believes that the Judgment Day member could be set for a big push upon her return because of her hard work.
"I do know one thing: That is a woman that always lands on her feet and she always takes whatever it is that she's given and she makes it better. So whatever it is that's going on with her, she is going to take it and she is going to run with it and she is going to make it gold and she's going to come back stronger than she's ever been. So for that, I am excited for her because sometimes, it just takes something like this to ignite a fire to start an even bigger story," Natalya said. [2:40 - 3:08]
Liv Morgan's injury happened at an unfortunate time since she was involved in several storylines with multiple WWE stars such as Nikki Bella, Roxanne Perez, and IYO SKY.
The Miracle Kid is reportedly set to undergo surgery and could miss six months of action, as revealed in the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
Former WWE writer pitches on-air role for Liv Morgan
Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo suggested putting Liv Morgan on television while she recovers from her shoulder injury. Russo claimed that WWE needs Morgan, who could be a great commissioner for the entire women's division.
"We know how good Liv Morgan is, right? Storyline-wise, make her the commissioner of the whole women's division while she's out with injury. You can come up with some kind of a storyline to make that plausible. You need her presence on television," Russo said. [16:16 - 16:40]
It will be interesting to see if WWE keeps Morgan off television and gives her an on-screen role during her recovery.