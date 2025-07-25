"An everlasting ripple effect" - Logan Paul pays heartfelt tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan

The wrestling world is in mourning following the death of Hulk Hogan on July 24 at the age of 71. Logan Paul posted a touching message on social media to address the death of the WWE Hall of Famer.TMZ Sports first reported the tragic passing of the Hulkster, with his family and friends later confirming his death due to cardiac arrest. He underwent spinal fusion surgery about a month before his death.After news of his death spread on the internet, Paul shared a story on his Instagram account with Hogan and Mike Majlak. It was from the Hulkster's appearance on the Impaulsive podcast last year, with Maverick penning a letter of appreciation for the wrestling icon.&quot;Talk about a legacy. Hulk's existence will leave an everlasting ripple effect on sports &amp; culture. He's shaped the universe that I now call home and I'm so grateful for the time I got to spend with him. RIP Legend,&quot; Paul wrote.Logan Paul comments on Hulk Hogan's passing. (Photo via: @loganpaul on Instagram)Hogan's in-ring career spanned nearly five decades, beginning in 1977 before officially retiring in 2012. He's helped pro wrestling gain popularity around the world. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 as a singles wrestler and in 2020 as part of the New World Order.WWE releases statement regarding Hulk Hogan's passingIt's safe to say that WWE wouldn't have been the company it is today without the contributions of Hulk Hogan. He was WWE's biggest star from the early 1980s into the early 1990s. The company released a statement following his passing on Thursday.&quot;WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,&quot; the statement read.Hogan was survived by his third wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023, and son Nick and daughter Brooke.