An interesting Roman Reigns segment and two big matches announced for SmackDown

SmackDown was an interesting show last week, with the main event featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeating Sheamus and King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight.

This week, WWE announced that there will be a segment where Roman Reigns addresses his relationship with Jey Uso, while two big matches are happening as Alexa Bliss takes on Lacey Evans in a follow-up from last week while Jeff Hardy takes on Sami Zayn in the latter's second match since his return.

Alexa Bliss vs Lacey Evans came to be on SmackDown after last week, where Evans made a sly comment before the former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion hit her with a Sister Abigail.

Jeff Hardy has been entangled in a Triple Threat feud with the two men who held the Intercontinental title before him - AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. The build to Clash of Champions has seen them all lock horns. Two days before the men compete in an intense ladder match for the Intercontinental title, Jeff Hardy will face Sami Zayn.

The biggest point of interest on SmackDown, of course, will be the Roman Reigns segment. Roman Reigns might be a heel, but he hasn't acted like one. Alongside Paul Heyman, both men have opened SmackDown a lot recently and have injected a whole new level of interest while the previous two main eventers Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have taken a backseat for the time being.

Will Roman Reigns result in a ratings boost for SmackDown?

Roman Reigns would likely not have returned if he wasn't' needed. But the reality is that he is always needed and is the most essential centerpiece to any show he's on - whether it's RAW or SmackDown.

In the eyes of many fans, not only has Roman Reigns' return added a whole new level of interest on SmackDown, but Paul Heyman aligning with him along with the Jey Uso storyline has gotten the blue brand's main event scene back on track after a rough few months.

It wouldn't be surprising to see SmackDown consistently grow over 2 million viewers on average.