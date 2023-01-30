An interesting statistic pertaining to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn emerges post-Royal Rumble

Despite a triumphant return to WWE and winning the titular bout at the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes is not the most talked about superstar coming out of the event. The honor goes to arguably the current MVP of the Stamford-based promotion, Sami Zayn.
While nothing against The American Nightmare, it was just an organic reaction that looked like a swift rise for the Honorary Uce that happened in the show's closing moments.
After many months of storytelling and buildup in slow-burn fashion, Zayn has finally defied The Tribal Chief and stood his ground, leading to severe repercussions.
Post-Rumble, it was noted by a reporter from Fightful that videos on YouTube pertaining to Zayn and the segment in the main event of the show have garnered a whopping 1.3 million views and above. This includes clips that aren't posted by WWE as well, making him the most popular superstar coming out of Saturday's event.
It remains to be seen whether this will have ramifications in the plans for WrestleMania 39, where the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could pull double duty over the two-night weekender.
Nevertheless, according to reports, Roman Reigns' Elimination Chamber plans may be set in stone.
Reactions to Sami Zayn being the most viewed WWE Superstar post-Rumble
Fans have been clamoring for Sami Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns. The fact of the matter is, the man has paid his dues, and his rise to main-event status is perhaps the most organic in recent memory.
Since signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013, the 38-year-old has been part of some incredible matches and storylines but has yet to win a world championship. This could change in 2023.
Here's what some fans had to say about Zayn being the most-viewed superstar post-Rumble.
Do you think Triple H and creative will pull the trigger at or on the road to WrestleMania 39 with Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.
