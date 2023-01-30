An interesting statistic pertaining to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn emerges post-Royal Rumble

Despite a triumphant return to WWE and winning the titular bout at the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes is not the most talked about superstar coming out of the event. The honor goes to arguably the current MVP of the Stamford-based promotion, Sami Zayn.

While nothing against The American Nightmare, it was just an organic reaction that looked like a swift rise for the Honorary Uce that happened in the show's closing moments.

After many months of storytelling and buildup in slow-burn fashion, Zayn has finally defied The Tribal Chief and stood his ground, leading to severe repercussions.

Post-Rumble, it was noted by a reporter from Fightful that videos on YouTube pertaining to Zayn and the segment in the main event of the show have garnered a whopping 1.3 million views and above. This includes clips that aren't posted by WWE as well, making him the most popular superstar coming out of Saturday's event.

It remains to be seen whether this will have ramifications in the plans for WrestleMania 39, where the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could pull double duty over the two-night weekender.

Nevertheless, according to reports, Roman Reigns' Elimination Chamber plans may be set in stone.

Reactions to Sami Zayn being the most viewed WWE Superstar post-Rumble

Fans have been clamoring for Sami Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns. The fact of the matter is, the man has paid his dues, and his rise to main-event status is perhaps the most organic in recent memory.

Since signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013, the 38-year-old has been part of some incredible matches and storylines but has yet to win a world championship. This could change in 2023.

Here's what some fans had to say about Zayn being the most-viewed superstar post-Rumble.

Aaron Brookes @AaronB1994 @SeanRossSapp Was one of the best angles in recent memory, we all knew it was going to happen at sometime but it kept us hooked. Shows both just how far Roman has come to keep the angle entertaining and proving yet again why Sami is one of the best workers on the roster at the moment. @SeanRossSapp Was one of the best angles in recent memory, we all knew it was going to happen at sometime but it kept us hooked. Shows both just how far Roman has come to keep the angle entertaining and proving yet again why Sami is one of the best workers on the roster at the moment.

Ricardo Alex Morales @SLiCrICtHeRuLR @SeanRossSapp One of the best , naturally organic storylines the WWE has put out in years. This is long term story telling and booking at its best. Sami is the man. @SeanRossSapp One of the best , naturally organic storylines the WWE has put out in years. This is long term story telling and booking at its best. Sami is the man.

TMHD Electrix ⚾️ @TMHD_Electrix @SeanRossSapp Ain’t no way they are passing up the opportunity to do this at Mania right? Gotta strike when the iron is hot as the old saying goes @SeanRossSapp Ain’t no way they are passing up the opportunity to do this at Mania right? Gotta strike when the iron is hot as the old saying goes

Joseph 〽️clean @J_d_m_7 @SeanRossSapp I’m just hoping he wins the title in Montreal. I keep watching the clip of Hitman introducing him for the Cena open challenge. @SeanRossSapp I’m just hoping he wins the title in Montreal. I keep watching the clip of Hitman introducing him for the Cena open challenge.

Above Average Height @Y_____A_____N @SeanRossSapp Surely it's him vs. Roman at Mania for one of the titles. Tag title win w/ Kevin would be cool, but feel like the ultimate payoff is Sami and Cody both taking one title each from Roman @SeanRossSapp Surely it's him vs. Roman at Mania for one of the titles. Tag title win w/ Kevin would be cool, but feel like the ultimate payoff is Sami and Cody both taking one title each from Roman

Jonnyknight @Jonnyknight3211 @SeanRossSapp Sami vs Roman universal title Cody wwe title @SeanRossSapp Sami vs Roman universal title Cody wwe title

Do you think Triple H and creative will pull the trigger at or on the road to WrestleMania 39 with Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

