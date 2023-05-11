"And got fired for it" - WWE fans react to when wrestler was fired after shooting on Goldberg and exposing him

Fans are used to Goldberg's matches lasting only long enough for him to make his main moves, dominate, and defeat the stars. However, one bout went longer than others once, during his time in WCW, and his opponent, William Regal, was fired soon after.

On February 9, 1998, during an episode of WCW Nitro, Goldberg, and William Regal (then going by Steven Regal) faced off. It was much longer than the usual squash matches that the star had wrestled in during his streak.

The match also saw Regal push The Myth to his limits. He worked stiffly and hit him with several aggressive shots. The WWE Hall of Famer was apparently unable to get any proper offense in but eventually won with a spear and a jackhammer after six minutes. During the time, this was the longest match of his career.

Speaking about the match, Eric Bischoff said that the legend needed to appear invincible.

"Bill needed to dominate that match. Bill needed to be the Bill Goldberg character that people were so strongly behind. There was no reason at that point in Bill's character tragectory to have him stumble, trip over, or diminish in anyway the perception of how powerful of a character Bill Goldberg was."

You can watch a clip of the match showing William Regal pushing his opponent below:

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Throwback to when William Regal gave Goldberg a wrestling lesson on tv.



Now, fans have reacted to the clip and talked about how the legend found himself pushed to his limit by Regal and how the star got fired for it. They felt that the Hall of Famer's weaknesses and lack of wrestling skills were exposed in the match.

As a result of the match, Regal got quite a lot of heat. He was released soon after, wrestling only one more match in WCW.

William Regal wanted to put heat between himself and Goldberg to rest

Discussing the match between them on his podcast, Regal said that he wished to put the issues between himself and the WWE legend to rest.

He offered his number to the Hall of Famer as well.

"It’s bothered me and it might not be Bill’s fault, but there’s this thing that needs putting to bed with me and Bill Goldberg. I’ve told my same story whenever I’ve been asked, it never changes. I have sent messages through people that are close mutual friends of ours, here’s my number. I’m not going to assume that I can call him because that’s just rude, but here’s my number, let’s talk so we can put this to bed or not."

Regal thankfully went on to have an amazing career in WWE and is now a legend of the business.

