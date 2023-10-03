"And I will be there to witness it!!" - WWE fans shocked as Roman Reigns statistic emerges that may affect WrestleMania 40 main event

Roman Reigns joined the main roster of WWE in 2012 and in the last decade, has held the world championship plenty of times. However, none of his previous reigns stand out as much as the current one.

Just recently, Two HEADS, One Table posted on Twitter/X about an interesting fact that several WWE fans evidently didn't notice before. Reigns has had a sum total of 995 wins thus far.

If he competes at all the Premium Live Events after Fastlane next Saturday, that is Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 40 will be his 1,000th win. Will the company book him to stand tall at yet another Show of Shows main event?

Check out what the fans have to say about this revelation below:

The Rock's ambiguous WWE future and recent reveal had fans almost unanimously on the legend's side. They hope to see a Tribal Showdown between the Samoan legends. However, there are still a fair share of Cody Rhodes fans out there who desperately wish that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns isn't the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Between November 2023 and April 2024, The Tribal Chief has a few interesting names that could legitimately step into the ring opposite to him. First things first though, when is Roman Reigns returning to WWE TV?

Is it going to be The Rock or Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40?

WWE fans are in a dilemma as both the contests are mouthwatering. While we do not have a clear answer, it was brought up recently by former SmackDown GM Teddy Long.

He is convinced - much like most people - that The Rock and Cody Rhodes are not to be even compared. Teddy Long explained on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine

"I look at it, you know, as a business decision, and that's what this is all about. Business. Nothing against Cody Rhodes, I love him to death. He's another one I have known since he was a little kid. But who's gonna sell tickets? Cody Rhodes or The Rock? You know, and that's the way I look at it. And, I think to have Rock, he has been gone for a long time out of the ring, to have him to step in to wrestle at WrestleMania, as long as he's gone, and I think they are gonna hold this in Philadelphia, another great city. So, brother, I'm telling you, that's money in the bank," said Teddy Long.

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare took a fitting shot at Roman Reigns regarding his and Paul Heyman's bragging. Things weren't going especially well in the summer, according to a large section of fans, but that all changed after The Rock made his one-off appearance.

Does The Rock or Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns excite you more - or both - on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

