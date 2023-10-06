'And now that we’re working together is like a full circle'- 33-year-old WWE Superstar talks about idolizing Bobby Lashley

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently talked about Bobby Lashley ahead of this week's Premium Live Event 'Fastlane 2023.'

The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins joined Bobby Lashley a few weeks back to form a formidable alliance. The newly formed group has been able to assert its dominance on Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks and has now set its eyes on the Latino World Order.

In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Ford said that he had been watching Lashley for two decades and now working with him felt like a full circle.

"I’ve been watching him for the past two decades. I remember Bobby Lashley when he first came in and how he worked when he first came in and knowing his background and how we have similar backgrounds (with the military). And now that we’re working together is like a full circle," Ford said.

He also added that Lashley was one of his idols growing up and said that he had always wanted to work with the former WWE Champion.

"I always wanted to be a part of what he was doing. Didn’t know how and it just so happens now we are a part of this faction together. But didn’t know how, but the fact that it is happening is just to show things take time and they will happen. Things take time and it’s good to see everything come around full circle and actually happen for someone that I idolize growing up like Bobby Lashley." [H/T New York Post]

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley are set to take on LWO in a Six-Man tag match at Fastlane.

Bobby Lashley wants to win the WWE Championship again

Bobby Lashley has been one of the most dominant superstars since his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2018.

In a recent interview with 100.7 The Bay, Lashley said that he had a lot of gas left in the tank and declared his intentions about reclaiming the top prize.

"I know what I'm capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship, to win the Tag Team Championship," Lashley said.

It will be interesting to see if The All Mighty decides to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

Which faction among the two is going to come out on top at WWE Fastlane? Let us know in the comments section below.