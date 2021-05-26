Andrade reacts to Charlotte Flair using his moves on WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Andrade has posted a comparison video after his fiancée, Charlotte Flair, used two of his moves on this week’s RAW.

During her win over Asuka, Flair hit her opponent with a spinning back elbow and a standing moonsault. WWE fans were quick to point out that both moves were also used by Andrade, who left WWE in March after five years with the company.

Posting on Instagram, Andrade shared a video of himself performing the moves against Johnny Gargano. The video also shows Flair executing the same moves against Asuka.

Andrade used the moves in the video above during his win over Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January 2018. The match came seventh on WWE’s list of the best matches of 2018.

Charlotte Flair also used a spinning back elbow in her defeat against Asuka on last week’s RAW. She tagged Andrade in a tweet containing a video of the move, accompanied by the caption, “Papi knows best.”

What’s next for Andrade and Charlotte Flair?

Andrade has not competed in a match since losing to Angel Garza on WWE RAW in October 2020

Andrade is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXIX on August 14. Before that match, he will face El Hijo del Santo on June 12 before taking on Alberto El Patron (f.k.a. Alberto Del Rio) on June 19.

Charlotte Flair recently failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat match against Asuka and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Following her win over Asuka, Flair became the number one contender for Ripley's RAW Women’s Championship once again. The Queen will challenge Ripley for the title at Hell in a Cell on June 20.