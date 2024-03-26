Andrade continues win streak since WWE return

Andrade has picked up another win tonight on RAW to continue his win streak since returning to the WWE.

The star surprised the WWE Universe when he returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Although he didn't win the Battle Royale, his performance was impressive. Following the match, the former AEW star appeared in vignettes before finally competing on RAW last week when he defeated Apollo Crews.

Tonight on RAW, the former AEW star was set to face off against Ivar. However, Ivar wasn't medically cleared to compete, so he went one-on-one with Giovanni Vinci.

Both put on a good showing. However, the match was quick, and it didn't help the former NXT star much to put away the Imperium member. This is the second singles win since he made his WWE return at the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

Andrade has been running into the Judgment Day backstage for the past few weeks, and it seems like the group has been scouting him. However, the former United States Champion hasn't agreed to join the group yet.

Tonight's win against Giovanni Vinci should only increase Judgment Day's interest in the former AEW star. It remains to be seen if the former NXT Champion will eventually join the stable.

Poll : Do you think Andrade will receive a major push this time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion