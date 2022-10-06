AEW star details the reason for Charlotte Flair’s current WWE absence

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash, and we now have a reason why.

Both Flair and Andrade El Idolo were written out of their respective wrestling company's programs earlier this year in order to get married. While Andrade has returned to All Elite Wrestling, Flair is yet to return to WWE, much to the surprise of many.

Andrade El Idolo recently sat down with Mas Lucha to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he's spoken to Triple H recently, Andrade spoke highly of him but said they haven't been in contact recently. The AEW star went on to reveal that his wife Charlotte is currently off WWE programming due to personal reasons.

"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release," Andrade El Idolo said. "We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. And if he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too. It is difficult at the same time because Ashley (Charlotte Flair) has time off due to personal reasons and she will specify them in future interviews."

Andrade El Idolo admits working a different schedule than Charlotte Flair can be difficult at times

While their work schedules are easier right now with Charlotte Flair at home, Andrade admits that it makes things more difficult.

While Andrade said he hopes his wife will return to WWE soon, he also teased the uncertainty of his future in All Elite Wrestling. Andrade will wrestle the Dark Order's 10 this Friday night on Rampage, and if he loses, he must leave the company forever.

"It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave," Andrade El Idolo continued. "Right now we are good because I get to see her more, I hope she comes back soon. With AEW, I don't know what will happen on Friday." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Andrade El Idolo's comments? Are you hopeful that Charlotte Flair will return to WWE programming soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

