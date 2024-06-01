Andrade gets help from unlikely source on WWE SmackDown; sends a clear message to top faction

Andrade got some help from an unexpected source tonight on SmackDown. Following this help, he sent a clear message to a top faction.

Santos Escobar reformed Legado Del Fantasma with some new members after he betrayed Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order (LWO). Since then, Legado Del Fantasma has done pretty well for themselves on the blue brand, and it looks like they are trying to add more members. They scouted Andrade a couple of months ago and even formed a small partnership with Dominik Mysterio.

Tonight on SmackDown, Angel Garza again offered Legado Del Fantasma's help to El Idolo, but he rejected it. Despite this, Garza still came out during Andrade's match against Apollo Crews. Garza caused a distraction, allowing the former AEW star to pick up the win.

Following the match, Legado Del Fantasma came out and stood at the entrance. The former NXT Champion walked out of the ring and then surprisingly walked past Santos Escobar, sending a clear message that he didn't need their help.

Santos Escobar didn't seem too pleased with the disrespect shown to him by the former El Idolo on SmackDown, and it remains to be seen if this will lead to repercussions.

