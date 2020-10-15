Andrade hints at his next move with WWE after going undrafted 

In the aftermath of the 2020 WWE Draft, former United States Champion, Andrade, remains as one of the few Superstars who went undrafted this week. However, the former NXT Champion took to Twitter to hint at his next big move with the company.

In a recent tweet, Andrade teased the possibility of returning to NXT, sharing an image of himself holding the NXT Championship from during his time on the black and gold brand.

While there isn't any sort of caption or proper indication towards that Andrade will move back to the black and gold brand. Still, this does seem like a possibility for the former WWE NXT Champion. In the past, several top WWE Superstars have moved back to NXT from the main roster including reigning champion, Finn Balor.

Balor, of course, is enjoying his second reign as NXT Champion. If Andrade's tweet is any indication, then he could be on the same path as Balor.

Andrade's initial run in NXT

Andrade signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2015. However, it wasn't until 2016 that Andrade made his in-ring debut. During that time, he shared the ring with some of the best in NXT like Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, and Aleister Black. Then, Andrade went on to defeat Drew McIntyre to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver: WarGames 2017.

After Last Night’s RAW, In My Opinion, The Great @AndradeCienWWE Has Moved Into The Elite Class Of Being One Of The Top 5 Performers In The WWE! The Other 4 Know Who They Are Because I Have Already Told Them. This Isn’t Up For Speculation. This Is A Fact! pic.twitter.com/f34aJzvhW2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 7, 2020

During his reign as NXT Champion, Andrade had multiple jaw-dropping singles matches against some of the finest talents in NXT before he eventually moved up to the main roster in 2018. On Monday Night RAW, Andrade won the WWE US title and challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

Without much going in his favor, it's unclear what direction El Idolo is going in from here on.