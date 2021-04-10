Andrade hits out at WWE's lack of Mexican talent at WrestleMania

Former United States Champion Andrade was granted his WWE release at the end of March 2021. In the lead up to his release, Andrade wasn't seen on WWE television for five months, with there being reports of the company having nothing for him.

Andrade has been vocal on social media around the time of and following his WWE release. He has also been hinting at the next step in his wrestling career, posting photos of himself seemingly signing a new contract.

Andrade has continued to share his criticism of WWE on Twitter. He recently pointed out WWE's current lack of Mexican talent on the WrestleMania 37 card, and sent out the following tweet:

"Ningún luchador mexicano en #WrestleMania No Mexican wrestler in #WrestleMania"

Ningún luchador mexicano 🇲🇽 en #WrestleMania No Mexican 🇲🇽 wrestler in #WrestleMania — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 10, 2021

The former NXT Champion then followed this up by posting a backstage photo of a few superstars wearing WrestleMania 35 shirts. The photo shows Andrade standing with many Mexican members of the WWE roster, including Rey Mysterio and Kalisto, who are both missing from the WrestleMania 37 card.

Despite WWE having a lot of Mexican talent on their roster, none of these performers will be appearing at WrestleMania 37. Many of the stars in Andrade's photo appeared on the "WrestleMania special" edition of SmackDown last night.

Andrade recently named who he wanted to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Advertisement

This year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal took place on the go-home edition of SmackDown, instead of its traditional spot on the WrestleMania preshow. In the buildup to the match, Andrade revealed which stars he was supporting in the contest, sharing the following:

"5 latinos. Really!!!! Enserio ! @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik I hope and one of you win. Espero y alguno de ustedes se lleve el triunfo. @mas_lucha @luchalibreonlin @AztecaDeportes @TUDNMEX @Superluchas"

In the end, none of Andrade's picks took home the trophy. Instead, it was Jey Uso who picked up the win, after he eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Do you agree with Andrade's claims of WWE underutilizing Mexican talent? Share your thoughts in the comments below.