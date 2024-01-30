Andrade officially chooses which brand to sign with after surprise Royal Rumble return

Andrade made his triumphant return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. It was a surprise return, although it was also rumored for a while that he was WWE-bound. He has officially chosen which brand to sign with.

This week on RAW, the camera cut backstage where Adam Pearce was seen with Andrade. He congratulated him for signing a contract with Monday Night RAW, making him an official superstar of the red brand.

Nick Aldis came in and said that SmackDown had a "handsome" offer but congratulated him nonetheless. The former NXT Champion told Aldis to say hi to Zelina Vega for him before walking out.

As you may know, Andrade was previously paired with Zelina Vega in WWE, and the two got far together. It looks like that won't be the case this time around, as Zelina Vega is a part of the LWO on SmackDown and a babyface.

The third-generation superstar's character hasn't been defined as yet, but it's safe to assume that he will turn heel very soon because that's what he has thrived in during his career.

Before leaving, Nick Aldis told Adam Pearce that he was in a conversation with Bron Breakker, presumably to sign him to SmackDown.

