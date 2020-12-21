Ever since Lana was taken out of the Women's Tag Team title match at TLC, the WWE Universe was speculating on the possible replacement for her. Tonight at WWE TLC 2020, the returning Charlotte Flair, who had been out of action for around six months, was revealed as Asuka's partner for the match.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, after Flair hit the Natural Selection on Baszler. Flair's real-life partner Andrade took to Twitter during Charlotte's return, as well as after her big win at TLC, to post his reactions. Check his tweets below:

Charlotte Flair becomes Women's Grand Slam Champion at WWE TLC

Charlotte Flair is a former 12-time Women's Champion, which includes title runs on all three major brands. The WWE Women's Tag Team titles had been introduced back in 2019, with Sasha Banks and Bayley becoming the first-ever Champions.

At WWE TLC, Charlotte Flair added another feather in her cap as she became WWE's fourth Women's Grand Slam Champion.

It will be interesting to see how the partnership between Asuka and Charlotte works going forward. With Asuka carrying the RAW Women's title, there's a possibility of Charlotte turning on her somewhere down the line and gunning for her belt.