Andrade reacts to Charlotte Flair being told that she looks like a man

Fans have not seen Andrade on WWE TV for a while now, but the former NXT Champion continues to make his presence felt on social media. This time, Andrade has reacted to his fiancé's tweet. Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to reveal her befitting reply to a person who said she looked like a man.

Here's what Charlotte Flair tweeted out:

A dude told me I look like a man. I told him, if he lifted like me, he could too.

A clearly infuriated Andrade reacted to the tweet with the following:

Where is Andrade?

Advertisement

Andrade's WWE status has been discussed at length over the past few weeks. The latest report from Dave Meltzer stated that Vince McMahon sees nothing in Andrade. The Hispanic superstar was one of Paul Heyman's guys when the veteran was the RAW Executive Director. However, Andrade has fallen out of favor, and Vince McMahon reportedly has no intentions of pushing him.

Meltzer noted:

Vince does not see anything in Aleister Black, or Andrade, or any of those guys that when Heyman lost his position, and I said the guys that are f**ked.

WrestleVotes reported in December 2020 that WWE officials had discussed the idea of having an on-screen pairing of Charlotte Flair and Andrade.

An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020

Andrade has even teased the possibility of going back to NXT to pursue the title he once held in the Black-and-Gold brand. As you might have imagined, Andrade's WWE status is shrouded in uncertainty.

Advertisement

As for Charlotte Flair, WWE's Queen has been in the news lately, and understandably so. Charlotte is presently in the midst of a very controversial storyline with her father Ric Flair and Lacey Evans.

The RAW angle continues to grab all the headlines as Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy during the latest RAW episode. As reported earlier, The Sassy Southern Belle is legitimately pregnant. It would be interesting to see how the Flairs' storyline develops as we head towards WrestleMania 37.

Should we expect to see Andrade back on WWE TV on the road to 'Mania, potentially as Charlotte Flair's on-screen partner? Let us know what you guys think in the comments section.