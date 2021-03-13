Andrade has requested his WWE release - Report

Andrade has won multiple championships during his WWE run, but it appears the Superstar is not currently happy in the company. Reports have emerged from Wrestling Inc. that Andrade is looking to leave WWE and requested his release at this week's RAW tapings, on Monday, March 8th.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Andrade asked for his release this past Monday at the WWE RAW tapings. — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 12, 2021

The former United States Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television at all in 2020, despite reports that his real-life fiance, multiple-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, has pitched to work with him on-screen.

The last time Andrade was seen on television was last fall, when he and former manager Zelina Vega were simultaneously attacked by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. Shortly after this, Zelina Vega was released by WWE due to changes to third-party platform rules. Vega has since changed her title social media profiles to her real name, Thea Trinidad. Her non-complete clause ended last month, meaning that the star is now able to pursue work in other promotions.

Up until his last WWE appearance, Andrade was teaming up with Angel Garza in pursuit of the RAW Tag Team Championship, but the team imploded in the build up to the 2020 Draft.

Andrade has removed WWE references from his Twitter page

The star has also updated his Twitter account handle, removing "WWE" and changing it to "@AndradeElIdolo". His previous Twitter handle was "@AndradeCienWWE". He has updated his bio on his account, again removing any mention of WWE. It now reads:

"EL ÍDOLO" Wrestler. De Gómez Palacio Durango, México"

The former NXT Champion's Instagram page currently references WWE. However, on his Instagram page, he describes himself as:

Advertisement

"WWE SUPERSTAR. Durango Mexico 🇲🇽 Twitter @AndradeCienWWE Facebook pag Andrade Manuel Pág #tranquilo #latino"

At the time of writing, the current WWE status of Andrade is still unknown.