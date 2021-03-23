Andrade reveals when Charlotte Flair will be cleared, reacts to her being removed from WrestleMania poster

Charlotte Flair's absence from TV and her being removed from the WrestleMania poster started a string of rumors about things not being good between her and WWE. However, she took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at home resting. With this announcement, fans started wondering whether she will be fit in time for WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair's fiance and former WWE Superstar Andrade, who was released from the company yesterday, revealed in his tweet that The Queen would be cleared to wrestle in four days. He also reacted to Charlotte Flair being removed from the WrestleMania poster.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Could Charlotte Flair be a part of WrestleMania 37?

The original plans were for Charlotte Flair to challenge RAW Women's Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37. The Queen even laid down the challenge on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. However, tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley made her debut and challenged Asuka for a match at WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair was removed from the #Wrestlemania poster pic.twitter.com/Md52TCxSxh — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 20, 2021

With that, WWE has announced Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. If Charlotte gets cleared before the PPV, we might see her getting added to this match, making it a triple threat. The Queen has a lot of WrestleMania history with both Asuka and Rhea Ripley, so it would also fit well.