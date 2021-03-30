Andrade reveals conversation with top WWE star which led to him asking for his release

Former WWE star Andrade has opened up about his WWE release and revealed important details regarding it. The former United States Champion stated that Randy Orton asked him why WWE wasn't using him on television and that he asked for his release after that.

Andrade asked for his release from WWE earlier this month as he wasn't being used on WWE television for months. WWE released him on March 21, 2021, and he is now free to join any wrestling promotion.

In his recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade discussed a number of things about his time in WWE as well as his release from the company. He revealed that Randy Orton asked him why he wasn't seen on WWE television, to which he had no reply. Andrade revealed that he then asked for his release from the company.

"A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, 'Why aren't they using you?' I didn't know what to say and didn't know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave]." (H/T Fightful)

Andrade stated that the most difficult part about leaving WWE was not being with his fiance, Charlotte Flair.

Andrade's last year in WWE

Performance center, NXT and RAW 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/gB2sAf5FyK — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 20, 2021

Andrade had a forgetful last few months in WWE as he wasn't used on WWE television. His last match in the company came against Angel Garza, back in October 2020.

The Mexican star had a promising start to 2020 as he was in a feud with Rey Mysterio and then had a title shot against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Andrade held the United States Championship for 151 days in 2020, eventually losing it to Apollo Crews on an episode of RAW.