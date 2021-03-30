Andrade reveals details about his WWE release

Former United States Champion Andrade discussed his WWE release and revealed when he asked for the same from the company. He stated that he tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after his release request.

Reports had floated online about Andrade asking for his release, which he later confirmed on Twitter. WWE initially did not allow the former NXT Champion to leave the company, but then released him on March 21. This brought to an end his six-year stint with WWE.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Andrade spoke about his WWE release, revealing that he asked for it 15 days ago. He asked for his release and WWE accepted and granted it a week or so later.

"About 15 days ago, two things happened. When I asked for my release, it was on a Monday. The following day, I had things with the company and I got COVID and my girlfriend also tested positive. No one knows about this. I got COVID and after I got it. On Sunday, [roughly a week] after getting COVID, I got a call and they gave me the release. It was what I wanted." (H/T Fightful)

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

In the same interview, Andrade revealed that WWE's doctor falsely stated that his fiance, Charlotte Flair, was pregnant. This was the reason, he claims, that WWE decided to pull Flair out of WWE television.

Andrade's WWE career

Zelina Vega and Andrade in NXT

Andrade joined WWE in 2015 on a developmental contract and made his in-ring debut a few months later on NXT.

He won the NXT Championship at TakeOver: WarGames in 2017 after defeating Drew McIntyre. Andrade held the title for 140 days before being defeated by Aleister Black.

Advertisement

Andrade was then called up to the main roster, where he held the United States Championship on one occasion.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021