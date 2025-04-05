Andrade sends a message to ex-wife Charlotte Flair on her 39th birthday

Andrade has sent a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair just hours after she was involved in a controversial segment with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. Stratton brought up Flair's real-life issues during the final moments of the segment, and the latter didn't seem happy.

Charlotte turned 39 years old today. Hours before her birthday, she was involved in a heated in-ring segment with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. At one point, Tiffany took a shot at Flair's personal life, stating she's "0-3." In response, Flair claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.

Now, Andrade has sent a heartfelt message to his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair, wishing her a happy birthday. Check out the message below:

"Feliz cumpleaños @MsCharlotteWWE I wish you the best today and always! You are an incredible woman! 🫅🎉🎂🥳"

Charlotte Flair opened up about her divorce from Andrade

In a recent chat with Sherri Shepherd, The Queen shared a few comments about her divorce from Andrade. She was an emotional mess while talking about the same.

“When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn’t want anyone to know. I was able to keep the divorce a secret until I came back won the Royal Rumble… and then boom everything hits the media and I was everything that I had been scared of hit that day and I was like the fight’s over I have nothing to fight this is me this is who I am I’m standing in my worth and people can have their opinions.” [H/T: SEScoops]

As for Flair's issues with Tiffany, the duo is all set to collide at WrestleMania 41. Tiffany will defend the WWE Women's Title against The Queen at The Show of Shows. Flair would love to embarrass Stratton by defeating her for the title in front of a packed Allegiant Stadium.

