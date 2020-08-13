WWE RAW Superstar Andrade shares a close relationship with Rey Mysterio and his family outside of WWE. Therefore, it is not a surprise to see him subtly hype up Dominik Mysterio who is set to make his in-ring debut in WWE at SummerSlam.

During a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Andrade stated that Rey Mysterio is a great person. He complimented the WWE veteran for his presence outside the ring despite their previous rivalry.

Andrade then went on to reveal that he would have loved to face Dominik Mysterio in the latter's debut match in WWE. But since Dominik Mysterio is facing Seth Rollins, Andrade is now hopeful that they will lock horns in the future. Here's what Andrade had to say,

"Apart from the feud that we had, Rey Mysterio is a great person. Inside the ring, he’s a rival, but outside the ring, he’s a great guy. I would have loved to have faced Dominik in his WWE debut. I think in the future we can lock up [in the ring]." H/T Fightful

Andrade certainly has a soft corner for Domnik Mysterio. Even after the last week's episode, Andrade took to Twitter and said that he is backing Dominik Mysterio in the latter's feud with Seth Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio and his current run in WWE

The brutal feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins has been going on for a long time. The Monday Night Messiah got the better off Rey Mysterio on several occasions, and this rivalry eventually saw the latter's son, Dominik Mysterio, arrive on the red brand to avenge the punishment laid down on his father.

Dominik Mysterio made his presence known on the red brand when he snuck up on Seth Rollins and Murphy and brutalised them on multiple occasions. He then went on to challenge Seth Rollins for a match at SummerSlam.

The Monday Night Messiah accepted Dominik Mysterio's challenge, but he wanted to send a clear message. On the last episode of RAW, we saw him beat Dominik o pulp, and the latter was left covered in scary wounds.

Dominik Mysterio has looked promising inside the ring, especially when it comes down to the selling. Now that he is set to feature in a complete match, that too at a PPV, Dominik Mysterio has a huge opportunity to prove his mettle inside the squared circle.