Andrade reveals his last conversation with Triple H, talks about his name being shortened (Exclusive)

Andrade has been the talk of the professional wrestling fraternity since he was granted his release from WWE. He caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling during an international press conference to talk about the past, present, and future.

Special thanks to Más Lucha and Jose Manuel Guillen for allowing Sportskeeda to be a part of the conference. Shout out to Lucha Libre Online and Michael Morales Torres for all the assistance. Do check out the entire conversation by clicking on the link below.

Andrade's thoughts on Paul Heyman, his last conversation with Triple H, and more

We asked Andrade what his feelings were when his name was shortened from Andrade Cien Almas during his WWE stint:

"My last name is Andrade. Changing it to Andrade Cien Almas did not feel good, did not feel great. But when they said 'you're just Andrade', I said I'm so happy, because it's my last name."

Andrade has a world of opportunities awaiting him, following his departure from the company. He's thankful for his time in WWE, and all of the people that helped him grow and mature as a performer. Two such gentlemen are Paul Heyman and Triple H.

"When Paul Heyman was the head of RAW, he helped me a lot. He believed in me. He said you're a great talent, you're a superstar, I can see you at WrestleMania. Just amazing. And Triple H, when he sees me...he says hello, hugs me. He has been an amazing presence since the time I was in NXT to the main roster."

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Andrade also revealed the details of his last conversation with Triple H, which involved a surprising return to NXT:

"The last conversation with Triple H, he told me that I want you to go back to NXT because I'm a Superstar in NXT. I said let me think about it..."

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Andrade all the very best for his future!