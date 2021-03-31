"He then told me, how about a run on NXT" - Former US Champion on Triple H wanting him back in NXT

Former US Champion Andrade recently revealed that before he was let go WWE, Triple H had asked him if he wanted to return to NXT for another run. Andrade had asked for his release from WWE a few weeks back and was granted it soon after.

Andrade had made a major splash in the Black and Gold brand and is still considered one of the best NXT Champions. However, his transition on the main roster did not go too well. Despite being a former US Champion and having a good run as a tag team along with Angel Garza, Andrade did not taste much success.

Speaking on a media call, Andrade gave details about his release. He claimed that he talked to Triple H after asking for his release. The Game told him that neither he nor Vince McMahon had any idea that he was medically cleared to return. It was Triple H who proposed the idea for him to return to NXT for a year before returning to the main roster.

"He then told me, "How about a run on NXT?" I told him that I wanted an opportunity on SmackDown or RAW. I didn’t want to be someone who stayed in the back complaining, but complaining among the wrestlers. I don’t want to complain to the wrestlers, but talk to the office and say I want an opportunity. I don’t want to be four or five years doing nothing and just receiving a check. I was asked for maybe a year in NXT, then return to the [main roster] and see how things change. " (Translation: Carlos Toro)

After Andrade rejected the idea of going back to NXT, Triple H suggested that if they release him right now, then he could return to WWE in 3-4 years.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Triple H and WWE even offered Andrade more money to return to NXT

Even though Triple H wanted Andrade back in NXT, El Idolo believed there is already too much talent on NXT. He wanted to make it big on RAW or SmackDown and did not have any intention to return to NXT despite being offered more money.

"He [Triple H] said he knows how talented I am and how successful I am in NXT and was offered more money. I told him I don’t want to go to NXT."

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

While Andrade admitted that he doesn't have anything against NXT, he felt it would be a step back. By leaving WWE altogether, he would be able to make more noise.