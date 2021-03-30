Andrade tweets about latest Brock Lesnar comment; says he didn't criticize him

Andrade recently posted a tweet in regards to his latest comment about Brock Lesnar in an interview.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently spoke wth Lucha Libre Online and made a comment about Brock Lesnar. The comment was picked up by Lucha Noticias, and Andrade doesn't agree with the website's transcription. Here is the comment as posted on Lucha Noticias:

"Those are excuses, I know the language better than Brock Lesnar and Asuka, I respect them, but it's the truth. They don't get buts or criticize them for not speaking english."

Andrade called the transcription out on his official Twitter handle and made it clear that he thinks Brock Lesnar speaks the language perfectly. He stated that Lesnar simply doesn't need to do so. Check out the tweet below:

"I did not say that I master the language better than Brock I said that Brock speaks it perfect but he has no need to do so and that Asuka is a great champion and a great fighter and does not need to speak."

Yo no dije que domino el idioma mejor que Brock yo dije que Brock lo habla perfecto pero el no tiene necesidad de hacerlo y que asuka es una gran campeona y genial luchadora y no necesita hablar. https://t.co/ubX1767nDB — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 30, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Lucha Libre Online then requested Lucha Noticias to correct the mistake:

@lucha_noticias les toca corregir su error amigos. — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 30, 2021

Other quotes from the same interview were similarly problematic, as some websites inaccurately translated Andrade's comments about Charlotte Flair.

Andrade was recently given his WWE release

Advertisement

Andrade in WWE

Andrade last appeared on WWE TV in October 2020. On the October 12, 2020 episode of WWE RAW, he faced Angel Garza. Andrade lost the match, but his woes didn't end there. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss suddenly appeared and attacked Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Andrade wasn't used on WWE TV following this appearance. He recently asked WWE to release him. WWE eventually let him go, and Andrade is now free to compete wherever he wants.

Advertisement

Andrade wowed the WWE Universe with his high-flying skills in the ring during his time in the company. Many fans were hopeful that WWE would give him a major push at some point. Hopefully, he'll find success elsewhere.

Where do you see Andrade going now that he is no longer a part of WWE? What are your thoughts on Andrade's comment about Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments below.