"Andrew Tate of WWE" – Charlotte Flair gets brutally trolled by the wrestling world over her new nickname

Charlotte Flair was given a new nickname on WWE SmackDown which caused a major uproar in the wrestling community.

The Queen is one of the most decorated wrestlers in all of pro wrestling history. She has already won the women's title on 14 occasions and is closing in on Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 world title reigns.

Charlotte Flair has always been given the megastar treatment by the company and has always been a part of the title picture. She has gone after the gold straight after her return on the last two occasions, which has irked many fans.

The second-generation superstar was referred to as "The Alpha Female of WWE" on SmackDown last night, which garnered hilarious reactions from the internet wrestling community. Many even bashed the company for their bias towards the 14-time women's champion.

Charlie H @CharlieH0924 @WrestlingHumble Charlotte when she has to do something different other than being the same boring character she’s always been. @WrestlingHumble Charlotte when she has to do something different other than being the same boring character she’s always been. https://t.co/sbZIXDqSry

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @WrestlingHumble She genuinely might be the most overpushed talent in WWE history. Only other person I can think of off the top of my head is babyface Roman. @WrestlingHumble She genuinely might be the most overpushed talent in WWE history. Only other person I can think of off the top of my head is babyface Roman.

Bruh @iamBruh18 @WrestlingHumble 'The channel changer' would be a better nickname @WrestlingHumble 'The channel changer' would be a better nickname

Charlotte Flair was on the losing end of her match on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has evidently been treated superiorly to her colleagues and the same has been displayed the last two times she has returned from hiatus. The Queen returned to SmackDown on the day Asuka was presented with the WWE Women's Championship and immediately called out the Empress of Tomorrow for a title match. This also caused issues between Bianca Belair and Adam Pearce who had promised the former champion a rematch opportunity.

Charlotte and Asuka faced off on SmackDown last night where the match was interrupted by Bianca Belair who was present at ringside as a fan after getting barred by Adam Pearce. The EST of WWE laid out both Flair and Asuka, causing the match to end in DQ.

While Charlotte Flair may have been unable to capture her 15th women's championship, she still has plenty of time left in her career to achieve the historic feat. Dutch Mantell also commented on the same during his appearance on Smack Talk last week:

"She's going for her 15th [Women's Championship]... So they're working to beat the 16 that her dad had right? So when she wins it, then she'll lose it and she's going for the 16th which will tie her dad which would actually be a big deal. Maybe WrestleMania next year? And if she breaks it, that's probably Money in the Bank, maybe SummerSlam the next year, so they got something to look forward to. So she'll be a 17-time women's champion in WWE. That will never be broken," said Dutch Mantell.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE

The wife . The Alpha & Omega.

The Head of the line.

Simply…… HER 🏼 The queen. The legend. The Opportunity. The Obsession.The wife. The Alpha & Omega.The Head of the line.Simply…… HER The queen. The legend. The Opportunity. The Obsession. The wife💍. The Alpha & Omega. The Head of the line.Simply…… HER ⚡️👸🏼 ✨ https://t.co/GXnsxjw68v

Belair's interruption in the match is likely to lead to a triple-threat match down the line, with reports noting that it could take place at SummerSlam.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes