Dutch Mantell comments on massive WWE star possibly breaking 23-year-old record (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, has shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair possibly breaking Ric Flair's 16 world championships record.

Having won the women's championship on 14 occasions, The Queen is one of the. most decorated star of all time. She will be challenging Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown this week, where she could become a 15-time champion and inch closer to breaking Ric Flair and John Cena's historic records.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed Charlotte Flair possibly surpassing her father by next year.

"She's going for her 15th [Women's Championship]... So they're working to beat the 16 that her dad had right? So when she wins it, then she'll lose it and she's going for the 16th which will tie her dad which would actually be a big deal. Maybe WrestleMania next year? And if she breaks it, that's probably Money in the Bank, maybe SummerSlam the next year, so they got something to look forward to. So she'll be a 17-time women's champion in WWE. That will never be broken,"- Dutch Mantell said [50:00 - 51:02]

Dutch Mantell was not impressed with Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair was also in action on last week's WWE SmackDown, where she took on Lacey Evans in a singles match. However, the latter did not get much offense in the match and was defeated within three minutes. However, the Queen's victory was short-lived, as Asuka attacked her after the match.

Dutch Mantell commented on Lacey getting squashed, noting that the controversial star deserves better.

"I hated it. Lacey Evans really deserves better. I don't mind her getting beat... Put somebody else with Charlotte if they can but both these girls are pretty big girls. Lacey, I am a bit partial to her, I like her. I don't think they could put somebody else in there because the match was so short that they were just working toward the finish, for Asuka to make her way into the ring, but it is what it is. I don't think it hurt anybody," said Mantell. [49:09 - 49:58]

The match between Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair was put together at the last minute as, initially, Bayley was slated to face Shotzi with her slot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. However, Vince McMahon reportedly changed the plans before the show.

Do you think Charlotte can become a 17-time champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes