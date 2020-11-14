Andrew Yang issues warning to Vince McMahon following Zelina Vega's WWE release

As many now know, Zelina Vega was just released from WWE. It's still unclear why the release occurred, but some are speculating about it.

A story, in two parts. pic.twitter.com/oYPbNKPPms — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) November 13, 2020

Moreover, Zelina Vega tweeted that she was thankful for being in WWE for the last few years and the fans supporting her.

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

The release came as a bit of a shocker to some, but a fan tagged Andrew Yang about the news. In response, Andrew Yang issued this warning.

Andrew Yang has not forgotten about Vince McMahon

Andrew Yang was evident in his response to Zelina Vega getting released and not letting go of his threat against WWE.

I haven’t forgotten about Vince McMahon. https://t.co/m2BGJMhqXv — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 14, 2020

Yang has criticized WWE in the past for their labor practices and confident that he would have a say in the new administration if Joe Biden won, even if he doesn't become Secretary of Labor. He said:

"I'll do whatever Joe and Kamala help us get to the next age in our country's history, Ana. The post you're talking about was my catogorizing the misclassification of professional wrestlers as independent contractors, which is completely ridiculous. Given that the WWE controls their name and likeness for years and controls their activities in many ways. But anything that Joe and Kamala have for me that they think will help move the country forward, I would love to help."

Still, there is no confirmation of why Zelina Vega was released. Moreover, she tweeted her support for unionization right before WWE tweeted out her release. At this point, that is pure speculation, but it certainly got the attention of Andrew Yang. Will Yang follow through? Only time will tell in the coming months.