Andrew Yang reveals why he was infuriated by WWE's new social media policy 

Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate, recently criticized WWE in a series of tweets and in an interview. His criticisms come as a result of a new policy from the professional wrestling company.

By now, most wrestling fans know that WWE and Vince McMahon issued a new social media policy. It states that their superstars were no longer allowed to engage with third party social media sites like Cameo, Twitch, and Tik Tok, to name a few.

Come on Vince - you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

This caught the ire of Andrew Yang, who sounded a warning that if Joe Biden were elected President, he would take up the matter with the U.S. Department of Labor to look into WWE's labor practices.

Andrew Yang says that WWE has been trying to play it both ways for years

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Andrew Yang revealed that he was contacted by someone in WWE to bring this matter to his attention. Yang said he was infuriated by this as he's aware that WWE is trying to have it both ways. He said:

"On one hand, can't do anything without our say so, we own you. But you're an independent contractor, and we have nothing to do with your health, retirement, any of the benefits you get that would accrue to an employee. So, to me, you have to make a choice at some point. If you're going to control all these aspects of a wrestler, performers waking life, then you should take some responsibility for that person."

Andrew Yang says he is talking about this because he's been a fan of pro wrestling for years, and he also that the performers are putting their lives on the line, and they made Vince McMahon a Billionaire. Moreover, he said that performers trying to stop performers from making an extra buck is just wrong in his eyes.

