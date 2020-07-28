Create
Angel Garza & Andrade to challenge The Street profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified 28 Jul 2020, 06:31 IST
News
This week on Monday Night RAW, The Street Profits were onhand to ring announce their No.1 Contenders Triple Threat tag team match that would reveal their challengers at SummerSlam.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins remained at ringside as Andrade and Angel Garza took on Ricochet and Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders. When it was all said and done, it was the business associates of Zelina Vega who were crowned as the next challengers for The Street Profits at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Andrade and Garza to challenge The Street Profits at SummerSlam

The match kicked off with Andrade and Garza refusing to get in the ring and instead allowing both their opponents to wear each other down.

Garza and Andrade were soon dragged into the action and despite Alexander, Ricochet, and The Viking Raiders all being faces, there were no alliances since a Tag Team Championship showdown was on the line.

Despite weeks of struggling to remain on the same page, Andrade and Garza looked as though they were the most likely to come out on top and secured the victory when Ivar took out Ricochet, Alexander, and his own partner to clear the path for the duo.

Angel Garza then stepped up and delivered the Wing Clipper to Alexander whilst staring down The Street Profits to confirm the fact that he would challenge for the Tag Team Championships next month at SummerSlam.

After the match, the duo attacked the Tag Team Champions before exiting the arena with Zelina Vega.

Published 28 Jul 2020, 06:31 IST
WWE Raw Street Profits Andrade Montez Ford WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
