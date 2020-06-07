Angel Garza claims Eddie Guerrero has had no influence on his gimmick

Angel Garza has been enjoying a successful run as part of Zelina Vega's entourage.

Angel Garza believes that his gimmick is as original as it can be.

Angel Garza is enjoying a fairly successful run in WWE.

Angel Garza recently sat down for a talk with Planeta Wrestling, where amongst other things, he mentioned that Eddie Guerrero did not influence his character in any possible way.

Eddie Guerrero was known for his flamboyant character, who used innovative and mostly illegal methods to win matches. As he was a competent wrestler, the combination of wrestling and smartness made him a popular act to the WWE audience, who cheered him on despite his heelish actions.

Although Angel Garza has all the traits that Eddie once boasted of, he believes that Eddie's character had no influence on him. He grew up watching the matches of Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Psicosis, but he feels that he has retained an authentic hold on his character.

"Zero influence. Absolutely nothing. I watched Eddie, Rey and Psicosis matches, a lot of them, but I followed my uncle too. But trust me, the things that Eddie did in the past hasn't got any relation with my character. When you are authentic, when you make a character like what you want, I think is when you start yo climb and achieve some success."

Angel Garza named his uncle as an influence

Angel Garza instead said that his uncle, Hector Garza, has had an influence on his character. Garza uses the moonsault as a tribute to his uncle, and he has also added subtle touches in his ring gear, like his trousers to pay homage. He said that he likes adding two or three details for his uncle but also believes that nobody has been a significant influence on his character.

"But if I've been influenced by someone, it has been by my uncle. I do several things paying tribute to him, like my trousers' reference or my moonsault. There are two or three details that I do paying tribute to my uncle, but I think that nobody has influenced on how I have built my character." H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

Angel Garza has led a reasonably successful career in WWE. Under a short period of time, he is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and since his main roster debut, has enjoyed a successful run as part of Zelina Vega's team, which also includes Andrade.

