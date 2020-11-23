Angel Garza reveals his new look

RAW Superstar Angel Garza has been one of the most impressive young Superstars on the current WWE roster. Ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2020, Angel Garza took to his social media to reveal a new look.

As seen in the video below, Angel Garza now has a new look with a shorter hairstyle. At WWE Survivor Series 2020, he was part of the dual-brand Battle Royal which was won by Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz.

What's Angel Garza up to on Monday Night RAW?

A former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Angel Garza was called up to Monday Night RAW earlier this year and joined hands with the duo of Andrade and Zelina Vega. Garza and Andrade teamed up for a long time before things became worse between them. On the October 12th episode of Monday Night RAW, Garza defeated Andrade, ending their alliance.

Recently, he has been involved in a 'secret admirer' storyline and has appeared in some interesting backstage segment, sending messages to a mystery woman. His main roster stint has seen him flirting with multiple ladies backstage including WWE's backstage interviewer Charly Caruso. It is to be seen who is revealed as the mystery woman and where does this angle head to.