5 WWE Superstars who could be the secret admirer of Angel Garza

Former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza's main roster stint has mostly been him working with or against Andrade and flirting with several ladies backstage. We have previously seen him hitting on the likes of backstage interviewer Charly Caruso and Demi Burnett from The Bachelorette.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Angel Garza had an interesting backstage segment where he cut a promo talking about a secret admirer. Twitter has already gone wild with female members of the WWE Universe praising Angel Garza for his charming looks and skills.

A secret mystery angle is always that creates buzz among fans. With there already being a few love angle storylines on the main roster, the question is - who could WWE be deciding to pair up with Angel Garza? Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could be revealed as the secret admirer.

#5 Mandy Rose leaves Otis for Angel Garza

Mandy Rose is arguably one of the most good-looking women on WWE's main roster. We have already seen her in a love angle storyline earlier this year when she and former Money in the Bank winner Otis became an on-screen couple. While it worked well initially during the phase when Otis was chasing her, it soon became stale.

Recently, Mandy Rose was moved over to Monday Night RAW and while she made it clear that she and Otis are still together, there is only so long WWE can stretch that angle while keeping it interesting. Currently, Mandy Rose has paired up with Dana Brooke as a tag team, but they haven't been projected as a threat to the Women's Tag Team Champions.

An interesting direction that WWE could take would be to have Mandy Rose be the secret admirer of Angel Garza. We've previously seen the two interact in a backstage segment on RAW. Not to forget, Angel Garza offered a rose to the special someone at the end of the segment on RAW. Could that have been a literal tease? We shall find out soon.