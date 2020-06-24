Angel Garza sends an ultimatum to Andrade

Andrade and Zelina Vega weren't expecting such strong words.

But Angel Garza had to make his intentions known to his allies.

Angel Garza is carefully planning his next move

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, RAW Superstar Angel Garza opened up about his intentions with respect to Andrade and their manager, Zelina Vega. The last few weeks saw tension brewing between Andrade and Angel Garza, but Zelina Vega was quick to act on it and brought them on the same page, albeit by screaming at them.

Angel Garza feels that the reason behind his altercations with Andrade are communication issues. He also said that he hopes to stay with Andrade for a long time. However, he didn't shy away from confirming that if Andrade ends up doing anything wrong to him, he will pay him back in a similar fashion.

Talking about his championship plans on RAW, Angel Garza also commented on working alongside Andrade and said,

"I hope to stay [with Andrade] for a long time, but I think it's been a crazy moment because we've had communication issues. He cost me my match against Kevin Owens this week. He's saying that I cost him his last opportunity towards the United States Championship, but it wasn't like that. I don't know. I think I'm just going to keep going. If he does something to me, I will pay him back in the same way as an eye for an eye." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Angel Garza and Andrade on RAW

Ever since his move to the main roster, Angel Garza has worked with Andrade and Zelina Vega. Their manager works hard to ensure that both her clients are competing for titles and seeing them in the United States Title picture together was bound to cause some friction.

In the last few weeks, we saw Andrade and Angel Garza negatively affecting each other's matches, much to the disappointment of Zelina Vega. Their manager, however, is determined to keep them together and wants both Andrade and Garza to keep their eyes on the prize, instead of fighting each other.