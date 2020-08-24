Angel Garza takes shot at WWE partner Andrade

Andrade and Angel Garza's on-screen relationship may be really hit-and-miss, with the duo getting another big loss at WWE SummerSlam, but when it comes to their chemistry behind the scenes, the duo are a perfect team. Now, talking about his time working with Andrade and Zelina Vega on WWE television, Angel Garza revealed more about their relationship in an interview with TalkSPORT and took a shot at Andrade, calling him an 'old man'.

Angel Garza on working with Andrade on WWE RAW

Angel Garza opened up on his relationship with Andrade and Zelina Vega on WWE RAW.

The trio has formed a formidable team, with both Garza and Andrade capable of holding their own in the ring while Zelina Vega works on the outside, helping them and providing distractions whenever she is able to do so.

This has allowed Garza and Andrade to pick up a number of wins on WWE RAW.

"The chemistry is perfect. The characters are very different. I am like the little kid, always playing, always running around. Zelina is like the big mumma like ‘Ok, both you guys need to focus’ and Andrade is that old man like ‘Ok, I’m always mad. You need to do these things right!’ – ah why! [laughs]."

Angel Garza went on to detail how Andrade and Garza were different from each other as characters and how this helped them to be a better team together. Angel Garza is the more relaxed member, while Andrade is almost always angry and acts as an old man. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega holds them together as a team.

"Just enjoy the process, enjoy our match and he’s always mad. It’s like ‘Andrade, just relax!’ [laughs]. So there are like three different characters all on the same page, it’s enjoyable and I think we just have fun. The different styles and being able to mesh them like that, I think that’s what makes us unique."

After the loss at WWE SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see if Angel Garza and Andrade keep working together or if they go their own ways on WWE RAW. The next episode of RAW should provide an update.