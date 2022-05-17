WWE SmackDown star sends warning to The Usos ahead of their title unification match this week

Los Lotharios member Angel has sent out a warning to the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Jimmy Uso took on Riddle in a singles bout. During which Jey Uso tried to assist his brother, which led to the referee sending him off from ringside. The Original Bro capitalized on the situation and got the win. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Usos will face RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match.

Angel and Humberto, combinedly known as Los Lotharios, are signed under the blue brand of WWE and might have some plans in place to upset the Usos. The 29-year-old took to Twitter to warn the tag champs, reminding them of their presence on SmackDown.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Usos make history as SmackDown Tag Team Champions

SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos have made their way into the WWE record book by setting a new milestone. The Samoan brothers have held the tag team titles of the blue brand for 300 days and counting.

What makes the new milestone even more stunning is the fact that Jimmy and Jey Uso are the first-ever tag-team to to reach the 300-day mark as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Since teaming up with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to form their heel stable The Bloodline, the Usos have been nothing short of extraordinary.

This reign of the twin brothers is their fifth on the blue brand. Their historic reign started in 2021 when they defeated the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Compared to their last stint as the SmackDown Tag Champs, which lasted only 51 days, this one is a reign to be proud of.

Do you think The Usos could be considered a legendary tag team? Sound off in the comments section below!

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Ken Norris