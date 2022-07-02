"The underdog nobody's gonna expect" - 3-time champion backs Liv Morgan to win  Women's Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins has backed Liv Morgan to win this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Morgan qualified for the bout after teaming up with Alexa Bliss to defeat Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H on the June 13 episode of Monday Night RAW. The former Riott Squad member will have to emerge victorious over Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Asuka and Shotzi if she is to capture the coveted briefcase.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dawkins discussed the improvements Morgan has made in recent months. He recalled watching the 28-year-old train at Tyson Kidd and Natalya's gym, with the former RAW Tag Team Champion noting that her improvement has been impressive.

"Okay okay, got Big Time Becks in there... You know what? I'm gonna go with the underdog nobody's gonna expect but I've seen her at the dungeon a couple of times at TJ and Nattie's gym wrestling and the improvement that she's made has been unreal and unmatched. I'm gonna go with Liv Morgan." [14:34-15:45]

Liv Morgan is highly confident ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event

Ahead of this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, Liv Morgan sat down for an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

When asked about her upcoming MITB ladder match, Morgan claimed that she has no other option but to grab the briefcase. She also noted that in her mind she is already Miss Money in the Bank.

"I feel like I have no other choice than to grab that briefcase,'' said Morgan. ''In my mind, I’m already Miss Money in the Bank. That briefcase is mine. They’re literally going to have to kill me to stop me from climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It’s mine. I don’t like that I’m saying this, but winning that is the exact validation that I need to enter the next phase of Liv Morgan and my career and the growth. I kind of need this Money in the Bank more than anyone else in this match."

The Women's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Morgan alongside six other highly talented women. Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans will aim to unhook the briefcase to earn themselves a future opportunity at the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

