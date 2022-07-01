"I feel like I have no other choice" - Liv Morgan discloses her plan for Money in the Bank

This Saturday, Liv Morgan will look to prove all the doubters wrong and become Miss Money in the Bank.

Morgan has been on fire recently, becoming a fan favorite on RAW. She is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match that also includes big names like Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

Morgan recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked about how she was feeling heading into this Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event, Morgan said she felt like she had no other choice other than to win the ladder match:

"I feel like I have no other choice than to grab that briefcase," Liv Morgan said. "I’m my mind, I’m already Miss Money in the Bank. That briefcase is mine. They’re literally going to have to kill me to stop me from climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It’s mine. I don’t like that I’m saying this, but winning that is the exact validation that I need to enter the next phase of Liv Morgan and my career and the growth. I kind of need this Money in the Bank more than anyone else in this match."

Liv Morgan is excited to mix it up with Raquel Rodriguez on Saturday

Liv Morgan is excited to mix it up with her opponents on Saturday night, explicitly mentioning former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez from SmackDown. The two have not shared the ring before now.

Speaking with the New York Post, Morgan described her excitement to step into the ring with Rodriguez, referring to the 31-year-old as an "X-factor":

"Usually these matches, such as Money in the Bank, are filled with maybe more known superstars," Liv Morgan said. "We have a fresh women’s roster right now, so this Money in the Bank match kind of mirrors that. Like Raquel, she’s so strong. I’m excited to get in the ring with her. I’m definitely keeping my eye open on her. She’s kind of like an X-factor. Who knows what she’s gonna do and what she’s willing to do? But I’m excited to mix it up in the ring with different women who are kind of the future of this company."

While Morgan isn't considered a true favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase on Saturday, her legion of fans are ready to believe and support their hero. Will we see her become Miss Money in the Bank this weekend? We'll find out soon enough.

