Multi-time Champion credits his success in WWE to Triple H

Angelo Dawkins, one-half of Street Profits, credits his success as a team in the WWE to Triple H.

In 2017, the WWE Universe was first introduced to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford as Street Profits. They quickly won the fans over and reached the top of the division when they won the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4 Way ladder match at TakeOver XXV.

Later, they made their way to the main roster, where they ended up winning the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on separate occasions. Speaking to USA Insider, Dawkins credited his and Ford's success in WWE to The Game and recalled how they became a pair:

"As soon as Montez got hired, we’ve been cool pretty much ever since and we never looked back," Dawkins told USA Insider. "A couple of years after that, we had a match with each other at Full Sail for NXT and Triple H was like ‘Huh. Let’s see how these guys work together.’ And then we hit the ground running ever since and became the Street Profits." (H/T - USA Insider)

Last month, Street Profits put on one of the best performances of their careers when they faced The Usos at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam for the titles and lost.

Angelo Dawkins shares his experience of working with Triple H

In 2012, Triple H poured his heart and soul into creating the perfect developmental brand for the company. Hunter spent most of his time as a semi-retired wrestler developing superstars of tomorrow in the Black and Gold brand. Last month, he became the Chief Content Officer for the company.

Since his promotion, Hunter has rehired several NXT talent with whom he worked closely for years. He is currently overseeing all three brands and has arguably improved the quality of the shows in recent weeks. In the same interview, Dawkins shared his experience of working with The Game:

"So we’re used to Triple H in a way. I’ve had him for 10 years in NXT! But yeah, Triple H is awesome and is always in our ear just telling us to be ourselves and all that good stuff and to go out there and have fun and make sure we go out there and do what we do best and get the crowd pumped." (H/T - USA Insider)

Fans are expected to see Dawkins and Ford split as they feel both superstars could become major singles stars in the industry.

