"We getting our titles back" - Angelo Dawkins says the odds are in The Street Profits' favor at Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins has commented on the odds of him and Montez Ford defeating The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank.

The two teams will collide for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Saturday night. Street Profits earned the right to challenge for the titles after defeating The Usos in a Championship Contenders match on RAW several weeks ago.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Angelo Dawkins claimed that the odds are in The Street Profits' favor at Money in the Bank.

"Every last betting odd that you can think of. We gonna win. Whether it's a thousand to one, a hundred to one, eight hundred to one, three thousand to one, it don't matter [sic]. The odds are in the Profits' favor, the chips are stacked in... we getting our titles back [sic]." (1:25-1:58)

WWE RAW star Angelo Dawkins praises The Usos

Money in the Bank won't be the first time that the two teams will collide in the ring. They have faced each other in multiple tag matches over the last year.

During the same interview, Angelo Dawkins had some good things to say about his opponents:

"I mean look, they [The Usos] are second to none, they are definitely at the top of their game. Them and The New Day, even while we were in NXT, The Usos were a team that we were watching," said Dawkins. "You know back when they were cooler, you know what I'm saying? They were a little okay to be around for a minute."

The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in WWE history. It'll be interesting to see whether their run will come to an end at Money in the Bank on Saturday.

