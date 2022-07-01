"They've been at the top of their game for years" - WWE Superstar breaks character to praise The Usos (Exclusive)

Ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event, Angelo Dawkins has praised The Usos.

The Street Profits will challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, that didn't prevent Dawkins from admitting that their on-screen rivals have been at the top of their game for years.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Dawkins also revealed what Jimmy and Jey told him and Montez Ford during their time in NXT. He said:

"I mean look, they are second to none, they are definitely at the top of their game. Them and The New Day, even while we were in NXT, The Usos were a team that we were watching. You know back when they were cooler, you know what I'm saying? They were a little okay to be around for a minute. They were like talking to us while we were at NXT and they were like, 'Hey man, when y'all are gonna come up dawg? You already know, everybody already talking about what these matches are gonna be like'. But now they got a little, you know what I'm saying? Some bu*****e and stuff. We gonna punch them on the face on Saturday but nah man, they've been at the top of their game for years man and their rivalry with New Day was unmatched. But to be considered a rival to them, now it's awesome." [2:23-3:19]

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's full interview with Angelo Dawkins below:

Angelo Dawkins noted that The Usos' father Rikishi shouldn't get involved at Money in the Bank

During the same interview, Angelo Dawkins commented on The Usos possibly having their father Rikishi in their corner for Money in the Bank. The Street Profit member stated he wasn't bothered.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion simply noted that the Hall of Famer could "get it too". Dawkins added:

"Hey, if he wants to get involved then he can get it too, just throwing that out there. Nah, we can make a call to his old friend Scotty 2 Hotty our coach at the performance center at that time." [6:26-6:36]

The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. At Money in the Bank, they will attempt to defeat their long-term rivals, The Street Profits, and retain their titles.

