"He can get it too" - Angelo Dawkins on what will happen if WWE Hall of Famer gets involved in his match at Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins, of The Street Profits, recently sat down for an interview with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He spoke about his upcoming match at Money in the Bank against The Usos.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was asked about any interference in his match and Apter brought up the fact that The Usos were the sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Dawkins didn't seem phased by the fact that The Usos could have a lot of legendary stars in their corner this weekend:

"Hey, if he wants to get involved then he can get it too, just throwing that out there. Nah, we can make a call to his old friend Scotty 2 Hotty our coach at the performance center at that time." [6:16-6:53]

Dawkins and Montez Ford have battled The Usos several times in the past and have a good record against them. The Street Profits have been on a title draught for a good few months and are in dire need of a title win this weekend.

Angelo Dawkins also revealed that he's close to WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty

The Usos may have Rikishi on their side if they decide to call upon him this weekend at Money in the Bank, but it appears that The Street Profits have their own equalizer.

As part of the same interview, Dawkins revealed that he and Ford are close friends with Rikishi's former partner Scotty 2 Hotty. The WWE legend was one of the coaches at the Performance Center:

"Oh yeah Scotty is our guy he's been with us for...when he had hair." [6:49-5:53]

It's highly unlikely that the former Too Cool members will involve themselves in the match at Money in the Bank. Even Roman Reigns is not scheduled to be part of the show, so the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will most likely be representing The Bloodline alone.

