Current WWE star gives one-word prediction for Bianca Belair's future as top champion (Exclusive)   

WWE Superstar and close friend of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Angelo Dawkins has shared his predictions for her match this Saturday.

At Money In The Bank this weekend, Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella.

Belair was originally booked to face off against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. However, The Nightmare recently picked up a head injury, so she had to be pulled from the match.

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dawkins was asked by Bill Apter about his prediction for Belair and Carmella's match.

Dawkins responded with a simple one-word answer:

"Bianca".

Dawkins' tag team partner Montez Ford is Belair's husband, and so it's no surprise that he's rooting for the EST of WWE.

Current star shares her prediction for Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Since the 33-year-old star defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year, she has dominated everyone who has come in her way.

With Bianca now set to face off against a new challenger in Carmella, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently gave her prediction on WWE's The Bump for this Saturday's matchup.

"Bianca all the way. She's a powerhouse. I've been with her since NXT and it's not a surprise how hard she works. I'm not just talking about being beautiful, I'm not talking about just in the ring, I'm talking about everything. Her gear, as a mom, as a human being, she never stops. So just that motivation is going to shine through like it always does." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Bianca Belair will be looking to extend her run as champion this weekend as she takes on the calculative Carmella at Money In The Bank for the RAW Women's Championship.

